Florida son accused of helping his father cover up his wife's murder by torching pickup truck in Brevard

A few weeks ago, Brian Estep was arrested for the murder of his wife, Amber Estep. Now, his son is facing charges related to the alleged murder, Brevard County deputies said.

Lane Estep is now facing second-degree arson charges for allegedly helping to light his father's truck on fire. Lane was initially arrested back in March in West Virginia but most recently has been transferred to the Brevard County Jail.

He also has two new additional charges that include accessory after the fact relating to a capitol felony and tampering with evidence, deputies said.

She initially disappeared on January 16 and her remains were found four days later by a property owner along the side of State Road 46 and Pit Bill Lane in Mims, Florida on January 20. She had been shot multiple times and suffered head trauma.

The day before Amber's body was found, Lane Estep called 911 stating that his father's 2021 Nissan Titan was on fire.

Amber's disappearance was initially investigated as a missing person's report. At the time, her husband told deputies that he and Amber had gotten into an argument on Jan. 16 following a doctor's appointment in Merritt Island, Florida. He accused Amber of having extramarital affairs with multiple men, deputies said.

Brian reportedly told deputies that as they were driving from that appointment, Amber asked to be let out of the truck. He told deputies that Amber had been dropped off on I-95, north of State Route 50, and that he drove off. He did not call her or check on her for three days, claiming to give her space, deputies said.

A search warrant was issued for both Brian and Lane after they moved to West Virginia following Amber's murder.