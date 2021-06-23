Florida Smoothie King turns into brawl after man shoves woman

Florida police are looking for a man who was captured on camera appearing to shove a woman in line at a Smoothie King.

The scuffle broke out at a location in Pembroke Pines in late April, but police released video of the incident on Monday, appealing to the public for help locating the suspect.

The surveillance shows a man at the front register of a Smoothie King. He turns around visibly upset at the woman behind him and tears off from his face what appears to be a COVID mask. Only the bottom half of the woman is visible.

The man then steps forward and appears to tear off the woman’s COVID mask while making angry gestures. The camera cuts to another angle, showing the man aggressively shove the woman to the ground.

The video has no sound and it is unclear what prompted the altercation.

A brief image of the suspect is seen at the end of the footage. He is a dark-skinned male, in his 20s or 30s, of medium build, and wearing a blue t-shirt, a black Steelers hat, and jeans.

Anyone with information on the matter is being asked to contact Detective Stogner at 954-431-2225.

