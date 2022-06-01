Florida Silver Alert issued for missing Clermont man, Forrest Waldy

article

A Florida Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Clermont, Florida man.

Forrest Waldy, 80, has been diagnosed with dementia and is considered to be endangered. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Waldy was last seen in the 1200 block of Zeek Ridge St. in Clermont around 12:20 p.m. He was wearing black Bermuda shorts, a white t-shirt, and black sneakers. He left driving a 2020 gray GMC SUV bearing Florida tag BVNK73.

Authorities said he has been known to have violent tendencies so approach with caution. If you see him or if he is located, please call the Clermont Police Department via Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2101, or 911.