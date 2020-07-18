Florida sheriff’s office releases footage of large block party in Kissimmee

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it had broken up several parties at vacation rental homes despite the coronavirus pandemic, sharing footage of one such party that ran into the early hours of July 12.

This video was taken in the vicinity of Windsor at Westside, a vacation rental community located in Kissimmee, near Orlando.

The video includes footage taken from a police helicopter as well as video recorded from a law enforcement vehicle present at the location after 2 am.

Local authorities banned large events at vacation homes due to the coronavirus pandemic in Florida.

“The people attending these parties have no regard for what the virus is, trying to stop the spread of the virus,” said Major Jacob Ruiz, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office “These parties seem to be happening more often even now since the state has reopened and things are trying to get back to normal they even care less about it.”

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported over 10,328 new cases of COVID-19 and 90 additional deaths.