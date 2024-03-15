Florida sexual predator allegedly rapes woman 2 months after prison release

article

A registered sexual predator in Florida has found himself behind bars after allegedly raping a woman two months after he was released from prison for sexual assault, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Kendrick Marclain was arrested and charged with sexual assault after an incident that unfolded in Pomona Park on Feb. 3, deputies said. The 31-year-old was released from prison on Dec. 31, 2023 after he sexually assaulted a child under 12 years old. He has been registered as a sexual predator with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office and Florida Department of Law Enforcement since early January.

On the night of Feb. 3, a woman told deputies she was drinking with a family member and got into a drunken argument before walking from the residence in Pomona Park. During her walk, an unknown man – later identified as Marclain – followed her.

The woman tried to call her mom at 10:12 p.m., but the connection was lost, deputies said.

Marclain continued to follow her and made contact with her near Dollar General to ask her for a cigarette, deputies said. She gave him a cigarette which they shared. As she went to leave, the woman said Marclain allegedly grabbed her neck and hit her head on a wall.

"The victim told detectives she was raped and then the man tried to get her to go to his residence," deputies said.

The woman's dad, who was looking for his daughter, drove into the area and the woman was able to run away and get inside his car.

Video surveillance from the area obtained by deputies shows a man following behind a person who matched the description of the victim.

Marclain was eventually identified as the previously unknown attacker through forensic evidence. He was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Jail, where he remains without bond.

Kendrick Marclain, a registered sexual predator in Florida, was arrested for sexual assault on March 11, 2024. (Photo: Putnam County Sheriff's Office)

"This is a person who was given multiple opportunities to rehabilitate and he chooses not to," Putnam County Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator' DeLoach said. "He fails to comply with his sexual predator designation and has returned to prison several times. Clearly this is someone who cannot function in society and now a member of our community has suffered an inexcusable, horrific trauma at his hands. There is no reason this person should ever be set free again to prey on others."