Florida severe weather: Gov. DeSantis activates State Guard ahead of powerful line of storms

Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking action to keep Floridians safe amid Tuesday's severe weather threat.

With a powerful line of storms expected to move across Central Florida and the Panhandle, DeSantis has activated the State Guard to prepare for any impacts, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tuesday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day due to the potential for damaging winds, a few tornadoes (possibly strong), heavy rain, lightning and small hail.

Storms are expected to arrive in the Gainesville area between 2 and 4 p.m., drawing closer to Orlando between 4 and 6 p.m. and our southern viewing area (Brevard County) between 6 and 8 p.m.

Weather conditions are expected to vastly improve in the late night hours as shifting winds and cooler air arrives behind the departing front.

