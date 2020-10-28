Deputies: Threat that caused school lockdown found "unsubstantiated"

article

After going on lockdown out of precaution, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said that an anonymous tip about a possible weapon on campus is "unsubstantiated."

They said that law enforcement will stay on campus for the remainder of the day though.

There are no reported injuries to anyone.

The following message was sent to families during the lockdown:

"This is Dr. Nehrig with an important message. This morning, Pine Ridge High School has gone into a lock-down procedure as a precaution due to a report on our Fortify FL system of a possible threat. Law enforcement is investigating, and in the meantime our school is safe, and students are secure in classrooms. We will communicate an update as soon as we receive the all-clear from law enforcement. As a reminder, if you see something, say something. Thank you to our students and staff for your cooperation with our security procedures."

