Florida reports highest new single-day COVID-19 case count since July

State healthcare agencies on Thursday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 13,148 new cases from a Wednesday count.

It marks the highest single-day count reported since July and the third-highest since the numbers were first reported at the beginning of the pandemic.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 101 deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,168,483, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 20,305. The state also reports non-resident deaths at 289.

As of early Thursday afternoon, 5,127 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 20%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 66,786 and 697 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Central Florida counties at 22,353 and 272 deaths.

Counties in Central Florida:

Alachua: 14,468 total cases; 110 deaths

Brevard: 18,511 total cases; 490 deaths

Dixie: 1,024 total cases; 11 deaths

Flagler: 3,179 total cases; 47 deaths

Gilchrist: 888 total cases; 20 deaths

Lake: 12,966 total cases; 276 deaths

Levy: 1,648 total cases; 18 deaths

Marion: 15,433 total cases; 430 deaths

Orange: 66,786 total cases; 697 deaths

Osceola: 22,353 total cases; 272 deaths

Polk: 32,432 total cases; 301 deaths

Seminole: 15,938 total cases; 301 deaths

Sumter: 4,221 total cases; 109 deaths

Volusia: 19,334 total cases; 398 deaths

