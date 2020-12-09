Florida reports 9,592 new COVID-19 cases, 84 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 9,592 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with an additional 84 deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 1,083,362, with 19,716 Florida resident deaths. The health department also records 254 non-Florida resident deaths.

People hospitalized with a “primary” diagnosis of COVID-19 stands at 4,559, with approximately 22% of hospital beds available statewide.

FOX 35 News is getting your coronavirus vaccine questions answered live on Good Day Orlando on Thursday morning.

We will talk live with doctors and experts on its safety, availability, and effectiveness in stopping the rise in cases. Dr. Oz is one of several experts participating.

Ask our panel what you want to know - and get your questions answered live on Thursday, December 10, starting at 7 a.m.

Send us a video or leave a question on our FOX 35 News Facebook page.

