Florida reports 4,064 news coronavirus cases on Thursday; 47 new deaths

The Florida Health Department of Health reported 4,064 new coronavirus cases and 47 additional deaths on Thursday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,282,613, with 35,882 Florida resident deaths and 719 non-resident deaths. The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Thursday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,684.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 9,436,587 had been vaccinated through Wednesday. Of that number, 6,669,198 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 658,625 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

