Florida reports 3,480 new COVID cases on Monday; 36 new resident deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,480 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,085,306.

Total resident deaths now stand at 33,710, which represents an increase of 36 since Sunday, while a total of 654 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Monday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,989.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 125,661 and 1,198 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 40,214 and 487 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 39,045 cases and 727 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 37,716 cases but has recorded more deaths at 814.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Over 6,357,040 people had received at least one vaccination shot statewide through Monday. Meanwhile, 3,686,180: people are considered fully vaccinated having either the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

