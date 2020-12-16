Florida reports 11,541 new COVID-19 cases, 122 deaths

article

State healthcare agencies on Tuesday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 11,541 from a Tuesday count.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 122 deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,155,335, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 20,204. The state also reports non-resident deaths at 286.

As of early Wednesday evening, 5,156 people were hospitalized with primary diagnoses of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. To date, 58,969 people have been hospitalized in Florida.

