Florida Rep. Val Demings: "Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on January 20"

On Wednesday, Florida Congresswoman Val Demings announced that she will accept the "lawful results of the Electoral College."

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on January 20th. None of today’s sound and fury will change that result.

In a press release, Demings said:

"Yet this attack on our republic matters. Its supporters have abandoned their oath of office. They hide behind democracy but do not believe in it. They sell their souls and our republic for their own gain. Remember their names. They will not be there for you when you need them. They are fakes; hollow shadows who believe only in power but vanish in the light of a new day. ‘We know them by the fruits they bear’ and we will remember.

Supporters of President Donald Trump flooded Washington, D.C. Wednesday to cheer on the president's claims of election fraud as Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

"Our democracy makes all else possible," Demings said. "Opportunity, prosperity, and hope spring forth from it. I believe in the promise of America because I have seen the promise of America. The true spirit of the American experience can withstand anything so long as we defend it. Government of the people, by the people, for the people will endure."

The House and Senate are set to meet at 1 p.m. ET on January 6 to count the electoral votes with the likely outcome of certifying Joe Biden’s win.