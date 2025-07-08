Expand / Collapse search

Florida public schools report card released for 2024-25: Local districts ranked

By
Published  July 8, 2025 7:03am EDT
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando
DeSantis touts new educational improvements in Florida

DeSantis touts new educational improvements in Florida

Grades were released for public schools in Florida, and Governor Ron DeSantis is celebrating. The governor says Florida schools earned improved grades across the board. More than 70% of all graded schools earned either an "A" or "B."

The Brief

    • Florida schools improved in 2024-25, with 70% earning A or B grades.
    • Gov. Ron DeSantis credited progress monitoring instead of end-of-year tests.
    • Most Central Florida districts earned As or Bs. No district got a D or F statewide.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Grades for Florida public schools for the 2024-25 school year have been released.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday that Florida schools showed improvement across the board, with more than 70% of graded schools earning either an "A" or "B." That's compared to 64% of schools from last year.

DeSantis credited the gains to moving away from end-of-year assessment testing.

Most Central Florida public school districts earn As

Here’s how Central Florida’s school districts performed:

  • Brevard: A
  • Flagler: B
  • Lake: A
  • Marion: B
  • Orange: A
  • Osceola: B
  • Seminole: A
  • Sumter: A
  • Volusia: A

Across the state, DeSantis reported that 28 school districts earned an "A," 31 received a "B," and eight were graded a "C." No districts received a "D" or an "F."

What they're saying:

"Florida’s use of statewide progress monitoring is yet another example of how Florida leads on education," DeSantis said in a statement. "Providing more opportunities for parents and teachers to intervene in a child’s performance in school leads to better outcomes and a higher quality education."

Dig deeper:

To view the grades for all Florida public school districts for the 2024-25 year, click here

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as the Florida Department of Education. 

FloridaEducationNews