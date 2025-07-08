Florida public schools report card released for 2024-25: Local districts ranked

The Brief Florida schools improved in 2024-25, with 70% earning A or B grades. Gov. Ron DeSantis credited progress monitoring instead of end-of-year tests. Most Central Florida districts earned As or Bs. No district got a D or F statewide.



Grades for Florida public schools for the 2024-25 school year have been released.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday that Florida schools showed improvement across the board, with more than 70% of graded schools earning either an "A" or "B." That's compared to 64% of schools from last year.

DeSantis credited the gains to moving away from end-of-year assessment testing.

Most Central Florida public school districts earn As

Here’s how Central Florida’s school districts performed:

Brevard: A

Flagler: B

Lake: A

Marion: B

Orange: A

Osceola: B

Seminole: A

Sumter: A

Volusia: A

Across the state, DeSantis reported that 28 school districts earned an "A," 31 received a "B," and eight were graded a "C." No districts received a "D" or an "F."

What they're saying:

"Florida’s use of statewide progress monitoring is yet another example of how Florida leads on education," DeSantis said in a statement. "Providing more opportunities for parents and teachers to intervene in a child’s performance in school leads to better outcomes and a higher quality education."

