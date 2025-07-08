Florida public schools report card released for 2024-25: Local districts ranked
ORLANDO, Fla. - Grades for Florida public schools for the 2024-25 school year have been released.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced at a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday that Florida schools showed improvement across the board, with more than 70% of graded schools earning either an "A" or "B." That's compared to 64% of schools from last year.
DeSantis credited the gains to moving away from end-of-year assessment testing.
Most Central Florida public school districts earn As
Here’s how Central Florida’s school districts performed:
- Brevard: A
- Flagler: B
- Lake: A
- Marion: B
- Orange: A
- Osceola: B
- Seminole: A
- Sumter: A
- Volusia: A
Across the state, DeSantis reported that 28 school districts earned an "A," 31 received a "B," and eight were graded a "C." No districts received a "D" or an "F."
What they're saying:
"Florida’s use of statewide progress monitoring is yet another example of how Florida leads on education," DeSantis said in a statement. "Providing more opportunities for parents and teachers to intervene in a child’s performance in school leads to better outcomes and a higher quality education."
Dig deeper:
To view the grades for all Florida public school districts for the 2024-25 year, click here.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Office of Gov. Ron DeSantis as well as the Florida Department of Education.