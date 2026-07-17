Florida Primary: Voter registration deadline for August election is Monday

The Brief Monday is the deadline for Floridians to register to vote or change party affiliation for the Aug. 18 primary. The primary includes races for governor, U.S. Senate, state offices and many congressional and legislative seats. Florida is a closed primary state, while nonpartisan local and judicial races are open to all registered voters.



Florida residents have until Monday, July 20, to register to vote or change their political party affiliation in order to participate in next month's primary election.

The Aug. 18 primary ballot includes Republican and Democratic contests for governor, state Cabinet offices, the U.S. Senate and numerous congressional and state legislative seats. Ballots have already begun being mailed to voters who requested vote-by-mail ballots.

As of June 30, Florida had more than 13.4 million registered voters.

What is the Florida primary?

Primary elections are held to determine which candidate will be on the general election ballot in November for partisan races.

Florida is a closed primary state, meaning voters may cast ballots only in the primary of the political party with which they are registered. Voters who want to change their party affiliation must do so by Monday for the change to take effect in time for the election.

Several nonpartisan city, county and judicial races also will appear on ballots and are open to all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation.

When is the 2026 Florida primary election?

The Florida primary will be held on Aug. 18.

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All counties will offer an early voting period. Times and locations vary by county, so voters should check with their local supervisor of elections office for that information.

A mandatory early voting period for the primary runs from August 8–15.

When is the deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot?

Florida voters can vote by mail. They will need to request a ballot by contacting their county supervisor of elections office, filing out a form online or in person.

The deadline to request a ballot be mailed is no later than 5 p.m. on August 6, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

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The vote-by-mail ballot must be returned to the supervisor of elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, otherwise it doesn't count.

How to check your voter registration

To check to see if you're an active and registered voter in Florida, visit the Florida Division of Elections website and use the Voter Information Lookup tool.

You'll need to enter your first and last name and your date of birth.