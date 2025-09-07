Florida Powerball: $1M ticket sold, 7 $100K tickets sold in Sept. 6, 2025 draw

The Brief Winning tickets for the $1.7B Powerball Jackpot were sold in Missouri and Texas. Winning tickets were also sold in Florida, worth $1,000,000 (one ticket) and $100,000 (seven tickets) The next Powerball drawning is Monday night. The Jackpot resets to $20 million.



Winning tickets for the historic $1.7 billion Powerball Jackpot Saturday night were sold in Missouri and Texas. However, that does not mean there were zero winning tickets sold in Florida.

In fact, there were over 100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Florida in Saturday night's drawing, including one ticket worth $1 million, seven worth $100,000, and 29 worth $50,000. Nearly $450,000 tickets in Florida matched the Powerball – and only the Powerball – still winning $4.

Check your tickets again.

Powerball Sept. 6 winning numbers

The winning Powerball numbers for the Sept. 6, 2025, draw were 11, 23, 44, 61, and 62. The Powerball was 17. The multipler was 2x. There were two jackpot-winning tickets sold in Missouri and Texas, according to lottery officials. Those tickets matched all five numbers (white balls) and the red Powerball.

It was the second-highest Powerball Jackpot in the game's history, officials said. The Jackpot total finalized at $1.787 billion.

You can type in your numbers to see if they won, here. There were nearly 10 million – 9.9 million, officially – winning tickets sold across the U.S., lottery officials said in a news release.

$1,000,000 Powerball ticket sold in Florida.

According to the Florida Lottery website, a ticket worth $1,000,000 in Saturday's draw was sold in Florida. It was sold at the Circle K at 5337 Little Road in North Port Richey.

Lottery officials did not release the locations for the other winners.

What are the odds of winning?

By the numbers:

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, matching all 5 numbers + the Powerball number, are 1 in 292,201,338.

The odds of winning $1 million, matching all 5 numbers, are 1 in 11,688,053.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 24.87.

Why was the Powerball Jackpot so high?

It was the 42nd Powerball draweing since the last jackpot was won on May 31, 2025 (winner in California), officials said.

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The Powerball is drawn three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. You can watch a livestream of the draw at Powerball.com. However, Saturday's drawing and interest reportedly crashed the Powerball site.

After Saturday's Jackpot win, the jackpot resets to a whopping $20 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.787 Billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA