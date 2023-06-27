Florida police rescue mom, 2 young kids from submerged vehicle in Sanford

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo via Sanford Police Department)

Police officers in Sanford took quick actions to help save a driver and her two young children after their vehicle submerged in water last week.

On Friday night, officers Amin and Hamlin responded to the area of Mellonville Avenue and North Street where they found the vehicle stuck in water.

The police officers were able to safely remove the woman and her two kids from the vehicle and back onto dry land.

"The two youngsters were thrilled that this led to a full tour of the patrol vehicles, lights and all. They didn't let a little...or a lot of rain get them down," the police department said in a Facebook post.