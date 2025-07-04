Florida pharmacist arrested for DUI after allegedly hitting 3 pedestrians, 1 that might lose leg

The Brief A Florida pharmacist has been arrested after he allegedly drove under the influence and crashed into several people, one of whom may need to have his leg amputated. Elijah Searles, 29, faces charges of DUI with serious bodily injury to another, three counts of DUI with damage to persons or property, reckless driving with serious bodily injuries and DUI. Searles was booked into the Brevard County Jail but later posted a $22,000 bond.



A Florida pharmacist has been arrested after he allegedly drove under the influence and crashed into several people, one of whom may need to have his leg amputated.

What happened?

What we know:

On Tuesday night, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a four-car crash on Interstate 95 southbound at Mile Marker 193.

Officials said three cars were parked on the right shoulder trying to help one of the drivers that had a dead battery, when 29-year-old Elijah Searles crashed his Mazda3 into the three pedestrians.

One of the men that was struck suffered a compound fracture to his right fibula, troopers said. Two other pedestrians used belts and shirts to create a makeshift tourniquet to stop bleeding from the leg, authorities said. The man was then taken to the hospital, where troopers said they were advised the man's right leg would need to be amputated due to severity.

Investigators said they spoke with a witness who claimed to have followed Searles for about five miles prior to the crash. The witness allegedly recorded Searles failing to stay in his lane and driving onto the left shoulder before then running off the roadway onto the right shoulder. The witness said Searles then continued southbound and again veered onto the right shoulder where the other cars were stopped.

Troopers said they spoke with Searles who appeared "lethargic," was swaying and said he did not know he had struck multiple vehicles. He said he was driving home from work in Port St. John, where he is a pharmacist.

Searles was arrested for DUI.

Searles faces charges of DUI with serious bodily injury to another, three counts of DUI with damage to persons or property, reckless driving with serious bodily injuries and DUI.

He was booked into the Brevard County Jail but later posted a $22,000 bond.