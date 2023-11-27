Florida pest, lawn worker exposes self to 2 customers while on the job, claims zipper was broken: deputies

A Florida pest and lawn service worker is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to customers while on the job and investigators are seeking other potential victims, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Tyler Mountain, 27, of Lake Wales, was arrested on charges of lewd exhibition and lewd exhibition to an elderly person, deputies said in a news release.

An investigation began in October after a 76-year-old woman reported a Massey Services employee had exposed himself to her while he was in her Davenport home to provide an estimate for pest control services.

The man reportedly stepped out of the bathroom with his genitalia exposed, saying his zipper was broken and that he needed help, which she refused, authorities said.

Tyler Mountain (Photo credit: Polk County Sheriffs Office)

A Polk County deputy contacted the company which ultimately fired Mountain following the complaint, stating it was the second complaint they received about him.

The other victim told deputies Mountain came to her Haines City home in July for lawn maintenance, exposed himself, and also claimed his zipper was broken.

The sheriff's office is encouraging any other potential victims to come forward.

"This man used his work position to gain access to the homes of these women, and then sexually exposed himself—this behavior is disgusting and predatory," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "We believe it’s possible that more victims of this man could be out there, and if that’s the case, we want them to come forward."

If you have any information regarding similar acts by Mountain, you're urged to call PCSO at 863-298-6200.