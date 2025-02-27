Florida deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

The Brief Florida deputies are searching for 13-year-old Grace V. Hernandez. Grace has been missing since Tuesday. The teen was last seen in the area of Cabot Cliffs Drive in Osceola County.



Deputies say they are searching for a 13-year-old Florida girl who went missing several days ago.

Where is Grace V. Hernandez?

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office says Grace has been missing since Tuesday.

Deputies say Grace was last seen in the area of Cabot Cliffs Drive in Osceola County.

Grace is described in reports as being a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes. Officials say she is about 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

What you can do:

Deputies are asking anyone with information on Grace's location to contact the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or to dial 911 immediately.

