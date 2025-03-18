Fire breaks out in Osceola County, homeowners ordered to evacuate as a 'precaution': officials

The Brief Officials said a 10-to-20-acre brush fire that broke out on Tuesday has caused seven homes to be evacuated in the Osceola County area. Of the seven homes, reports show four have been "exposed." However, no damage has been reported at this time. Officials said crews are currently working to contain the fire.



Reports show the fire broke out near Topeka Avenue and Jupiter Drive in the Holopaw area.

An Osceola County PIO told FOX 35 News that the homes were evacuated as a "precaution." Of the homes evacuated, four have been exposed. However, no damage has been reported at this time.

Osceola County Fire Rescue, Osceola County Forestry Services and Brevard County Fire Rescue all responded to the scene to assist.

Officials said crews are currently working to contain the fire.

