Florida officers ride in unity, remembrance of friend, fallen cop, David Jewell

The Brief Edgewater Police officers remember a close friend, David Jewell, who was shot and killed at a Circle K in September, as they joined officers in the Police Unity Tour – 300-mile ride to Washington D.C. For Edgewater Police Sergeant Scott Gaboury, the journey was deeply personal. Officer Jewell wasn't just a colleague; he was a close teammate on his direct shift. The Edgewater Police Department's Officer of the Year award will be named in Jewell's honor.



Hundreds of miles on a bicycle may seem like a grueling physical challenge to most, but for two local law enforcement officers, the physical pain was nothing compared to the powerful mission driving each pedal stroke.

Officers from the Edgewater Police Department – Sergeant Scott Gaboury and Sergeant Stephen Matthews – returned home after participating in the annual Police Unity Tour, a cross-state bicycle journey dedicated to honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. While the ride has raised awareness for three decades, this year’s tour hit incredibly close to home for the small Volusia County department.

This year, the team rode in honor of one of their own: fallen Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell.

A ride built on remembrance

The Police Unity Tour is an intense four-day, 300-mile cross-state bicycle trek that officially kicked off in New Jersey and concluded at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.

At their destination, the officer met with countless others sharing a similar grief.

Read more: Who was David Jewell? Edgewater Police Officer shot, killed at Florida Circle K

For Edgewater Police Sergeant Scott Gaboury, the journey was deeply personal. Officer Jewell wasn't just a colleague; he was a close teammate on his direct shift. Gaboury makes the journey every year in remembrance of his father – a member of the Vermont State Police Underwater Recovery Team who was killed during a recovery operation at Huntington Gorge on May 12, 1992.

"It really hit hard. David was very close," Sgt. Gaboury told FOX 35 in an exclusive interview. "David was one of the officers on my shift, so this was a very difficult one to get over. But again, this ride is about remembrance—remembering the good times."

Officers also rode in remembrance of Officer Jason Raynor – Daytona Beach Police Department – and Petty Officer Mathew Baker – U.S. Coast Guard.

Justice served at home

Officer David Jewell was shot and killed in September while responding to an incident at an Ormond Beach gas station. The man convicted of Jewell's murder, Eduardo Macahdo, was sentenced to life in prison without parole on May 18.

The cross-state memorial ride concluded just as a major legal milestone was reached back in Volusia County.

While the closure of a life sentence brings a sense of justice, the day-to-day reality of the loss remains heavily felt within the department's walls.

"It's still difficult for me," said an emotional Edgewater Police Sergeant. "The part that gets to me, kind of emotional these days, is because we still have reports with his name attached to it."

Never forgotten

As the Edgewater police force transitions back to their normal day-to-day, they carry with them the memories of the thousands of supporters, school children, and fellow officers who lined the 300-mile route to cheer them on.

Thanks to their dedication, Officer David Jewell’s legacy will continue to be honored both locally in Central Florida and nationally on the walls of the capital's memorial.

The Edgewater Police Department's Officer of the Year award will be named in Jewell's honor.