Eduardo Machado: Plea hearing for suspect in killing of Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell

The Brief Eduardo Machado, who is accused of shooting and killing off-duty Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell, is expected to be in court Monday to change his plea, records show. Machado was charged with first-degree murder in Officer Jewell's death, and prosecutors intended to seek the death penalty against him.



Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado, the former Circle K clerk accused of shooting and killing Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell at point-blank range inside a gas station in September 2025, is expected to change his plea Monday in Volusia County court.

According to online court records, Machado is scheduled to be in court at 1:30 p.m., for a change of plea and sentencing hearing. Details on the plea agreement were not included in the court filing.

Machado was charged with first-degree murder in the September 2025 death of Officer Jewell. Prosecutors intended to seek the death penalty against him, if convicted.

The backstory:

Officer Jewell, who was off-duty at the time, was shot and killed on Sept. 15, 2025, minutes after walking into a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea. Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood described the shooting as a "targeted assassination," after the suspect allegedly fired 24 shots at Officer Jewell in less than two minutes.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video, some of which was released to media outlets.

Machado reportedly admitted to shooting and killing Officer Jewell, according to police and court records, and claimed that he had had a bad day that morning. He reportedly told detectives that he had seen Officer Jewell in the Circle K store several times.

Family members told VSO detectives that Machado had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder and that he said he heard voices, but were unaware of any homicidal threats or anti-law enforcement ideologies on his part.

Who was Officer Jewell?

Officer David Jewell was a father, husband, and son. He was remembered as someone who dedicated years of his life to public service and as somebody anyone could rely on.

He joined the Edgewater Police Department in 2023. Before that, he worked in the communications unit with the Volusia Sheriff's Office. He also worked for the Lake Helen Police Department.

"David was a guy that you could rely on for anything. You'd never hear a bad thing about him," Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger told reporters during a September 2025 news conference.

In 2020, Jewell was awarded "Telecommunicator of the Quarter."

Lawsuit filed

Officer Jewell's family has filed a lawsuit against Circle K stores claiming it was negligent in hiring Machado as an employee.

"Circle K Stores Inc. failed to use reasonable care to select and retain an employee that was competent and fit for the position," the complaint said.

Attorneys for the family said Circle K Stores Inc. was advised of Machado's use of illegal guns and was told by law enforcement that he was a "dangerous individual." The lawsuit said that Circle K ignored warnings from law enforcement about Machado.

The family is seeking $20 million in damages.