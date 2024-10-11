Can you see the Northern Lights in Florida tonight? Not likely

After the absolute devastation that Hurricane Milton left in its wake as it trekked across Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, there was a rare, beautiful moment late Thursday when Floridians had a chance to see the Northern Lights (likely through their cell phones).

Thanks to a strong geomagnetic storm – essentially an ejection of solar material from the sun – the Northern Lights were visible to much of the U.S., all the way down to parts of Central Florida. Those in the northern parts of the U.S. Canada had the benefit of seeing it with the naked eye, while those closer to Florida likely had to use their cell phones.

Due to the lingering effects of that same storm, parts of the U.S. will be able to see the lights on Friday night.

Will you be able to see the Northern Lights tonight in Florida?

Probably not, according to FOX 35 meteorologist Laurel Blanchard. Not because Florida's skies will be as cloudy as they were Thursday night. In fact, we may have more visibly tonight.

According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, the "view line" of the Northern Lights is much higher, crossing over Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Much of the middle part of the U.S. and Southern U.S., including Florida, are too far outside of that view line to see them.

In the graphic below, those who live within the red area should be able to see the Northern Lights with the naked eye. Those within the yellow or green areas will likely have to use their cell phone to see them.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: