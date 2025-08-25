Florida nephew and uncle duo among 3 busted for swiping appliances from construction site: Officers

The Brief Three men were recently arrested after allegedly swiping appliances from a construction site. The three are accused of stealing more than $13,000 worth of appliances. Those arrested are 39-year-old Melvin Jackson and nephew and uncle duo, 36-year-old Donald Bartley and 61-year-old Bruce Bartley.



A Florida nephew and uncle duo were among the three people recently arrested after being caught swiping appliances from a construction site, officers say.

Why were the 3 men arrested?

What we know:

In December 2025, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) began to investigate a burglary that took place at an apartment complex under construction on Merrill Road.

Officials say 39-year-old Melvin Jackson helped nephew and uncle duo, 36-year-old Donald Bartley and 61-year-old Bruce Bartley, commit the crime. The three are accused of stealing more than $13,000 worth of appliances.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Jackson then allegedly stopped for a soda minutes later with a rental truck full of stolen stoves, ranges and dishwashers.

After an investigation, detectives determined that the Bartleys arrived at the complex in a red sedan, while Jackson followed behind in a rental truck. The three men loaded the truck with the appliances before driving off.

The next day, detectives worked with the rental truck company to track down the vehicle Jackson had used. They found it 13 miles away with the stolen items still inside.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

While officers were at the scene, the Bartleys arrived in the same red sedan from the crime. They tried to get away, but officers said they stopped and arrested them.

All three men are now behind bars at the Duval County Jail. Bruce Bartley is also facing additional charges for burglaries targeting homes under construction in 2022.

(Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)