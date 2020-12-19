Expand / Collapse search

Florida Missing Child Alert issued for teen who may be traveling with man

By FOX 35 News Staff
NORTH PORT, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl from North Port. 

Makayla Fredenburg was last seen in the area of the 2000 block of Van Raub Street. Authorities say she may be traveling with 37-year-old Michael Reid. 

Makayla was last seen wearing a green shirt and black leggings. She is 5-feet, 9 inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes. 

Reid is 6-foot 1-inches tall and has brown hair and eyes. 

The two may be traveling in a 1997 maroon Ford F250 with the Florida license tag 7426JP. 

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. 