Florida missing child alert issued for 7-month-old boy missing in Sebring

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old child from Sebring.

Kansi Edwards, a biracial male, 7 months old, 1 foot 6 inches tall, 20 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen in the area of the 2800 block of State Road 17 North in Sebring.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement

The child was last seen wearing a green onesie and may be in the company of Alexis Thomas, a white woman, standing at 5'4" and weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Alexis was last seen wearing a tan shirt and has various tattoos of symbols on the fingers of her left hand.

Kansi Edwards with Alexis Thomas (Courtesy: Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this child, you are asked to contact the Sebring Police Department at 863-402-7235 or 911.