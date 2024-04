article

A 14-year-old who was reported missing from Miami, Florida, has been found.

The teen was reported missing on April 3 in the area of the 11500 block of Southwest 127th Street in Miami.

She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

She was also last seen wearing a red hoodie, black leggings, and black and white Nike sneakers. She may be wearing glasses.