Florida Missing Child Alert canceled for 2-year-old girl from Jacksonville

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been canceled for a 2-year-old girl out of Jacksonville.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement identified the child as My'ionnah Freeman.

She was last seen in the area of Princeton Square Boulevard West in Jacksonville.

They say she could have been with Jeremy Walker, 31.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement did not provide further details on the child being found.

Contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more information.