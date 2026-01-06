Crash causes traffic delays on I-4 eastbound in Seminole County

A crash is causing traffic delays along Interstate 4 in Seminole County.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of the interstate near the Lake Mary Boulevard exit, just before mile marker 98.

Traffic is backed up to mile marker 96.

The left lane is blocked as crews work to clear the crash.

Drivers in the area should use caution and expect slowdowns in the area.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

