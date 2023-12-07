Florida men arrested after cocaine found in decorative water fountains during Texas traffic stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Three men from Florida were arrested in Fayette County after a K-9 unit found cocaine concealed inside decorative water fountains in their trailer.
24-year-old Pablo Antonio, 37-year-old Rixco Terrablanco, and 25-year-old Javier Huapillam Martinez are charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Javier Huapillam Martinez (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office says that on Dec. 6, just before 2 p.m., a K-9 unit stopped a 2014 Ford truck pulling a white utility trailer on I-10 near Schulenberg for a traffic violation.
The deputy approached, made contact with the driver, and observed "criminal indicators," says FCSO. During a search of the trailer, three concealed bundles of cocaine were found in decorative water fountains.
Cocaine was discovered concealed inside these decorative water fountains
The three men were arrested and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.