Florida math teacher arrested after allegedly having sex with student, deputies say

article

A math teacher at a Florida high school was arrested for having sexual relations with a student.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office said that 37-year-old William Rutledge has been arrested for Sexual Battery on a Victim over 12 years of age but under 18.

They said that Rutledge had relations with a 16-year-old student in 2019. The relationship is said to have begun when the victim came to the school. She was new at the school at the time.

MORE NEWS: Orlando woman, 21, killed in hit-and-run crash

Rutledge was a math teacher at Umatilla High School between 2018 and 2019, deputies said. He was also the head coach for the track team and was contracted to teach math at Oak Park Middle School for the 2019 to 2020 school year.

The inappropriate actions were reportedly discovered during a therapy session. The therapist is said to have notified the Orange County Department of Children and Families (DCF) immediately. The day after, Rutledge resigned via email.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.