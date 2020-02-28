Florida man wins $7 million from 'CASH4LIFE' game he bought at Publix

article

A Pasco County man is a multi-millionaire after winning the top prize in the CASH4LIFE draw game on Jan 27.

Ryan Doddridge, 40, the trustee of The Hummingbird 19 Revocable Trust Agreement, claimed Florida's first $1,000 a day for life top prize. Florida Lottery officials say he bought the quick pick ticket at the Publix on Little Road in New Port Richey.

Doddridge has opted to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $7,000,000.

The store will receive a $10,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

An Orlando woman recently won the game's $1,000 a week prize. She chose to take her jackpot in annual installments of $52,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years.

