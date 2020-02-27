Here’s what to include in a coronavirus emergency kit

There are no cases of coronavirus in Florida right now but it's still good to be prepared in case of an outbreak in the Sunshine State. We have a list of supplies to help make sure you are ready. Many of the supplies are good for any emergency, but the trick is making sure you have enough because government officials say if you catch coronavirus, you'll want to stay home for two weeks.

When it comes to coronavirus, there are two camps of people: those who are worried about it and those who are not.

"It's getting out of hand and it's getting kind of scary because you just don't...you hear so many things," said Ashley Blanco, who lives in Lake Mary.

"Have you thought about coronavirus?" a reporter for FOX 35 News asked.

"I have not personally, no," said John Bieber, who lives in Lake Mary.

Whichever camp you fall in, it is always good to plan ahead.

Ashley Blanco says she's starting to make her own at-home coronavirus kit in case she or her daughter becomes sick. "You really never know. Things could happen so quickly. You just don’t know. So it’s always good to be safe than sorry."

So what should go in a coronavirus kit?

The Department of Homeland Security says number one is enough water and non-perishable food for two weeks. Number two: fluids with electrolytes. Another big one is medication, including prescriptions and over-the-counter drugs such as pain relievers, stomach remedies and cough and cold medicine.

It’s also good to stock up on cleaning supplies. The Center for Biocide Chemistries says a lot of Clorox, Lysol and Purell products may be effective in killing coronavirus. "Germs go around so fast," said Blanco.

The CDC says you don't need a mask unless you're already sick with the virus. If you do become sick with it, the CDC suggests not only staying home but cleaning surfaces in your home daily. "I don’t think there’s really a way to prepare other than washing your hands and sanitizing everything as much as you can."

