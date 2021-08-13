Florida man wins $1 million on scratch-off ticket while back-to-school shopping

article

Most people spend money while back-to-school shopping, but one Florida man took home $1 million after buying a lucky scratch-off ticket during his trip.

Cleveland Pope, 47, of Brooksville, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

"I just happened to be on a different side of town from where I normally buy Lottery tickets, all because I was looking for a specific backpack for my daughter to start school with," Pope told the Florida Lottery.

Pope purchased his winning ticket from Beverage 50, located at 16370 Cortez Boulevard in Brooksville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

