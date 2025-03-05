Florida man shot sheriff's office drone, rammed fences in neighborhood rampage: Deputies

The Brief Authorities say Justin Kress caused chaos in a rural Lake County neighborhood, ramming fences, shooting at dogs, and destroying a $25,000 sheriff's office drone. A SWAT standoff ended with his arrest, but his motive remains unknown. Neighbors, who reported over $10,000 in damages, say he had been a growing menace for days.



Deputies said a man caused chaos in a rural Lake County neighborhood, ramming fences, shooting at dogs, and destroying a $25,000 sheriff's office drone.

Damages estimated to exceed $35K

What we know:

Authorities in Lake County say Justin Kress caused widespread destruction in a rural neighborhood near Eustis. According to deputies, Kress knocked down fences, fired shots at dogs, and used his Suburban to ram through property. When law enforcement responded, he allegedly took aim at a Lake County Sheriff's Office drone, shooting it down.

The drone, valued at $25,000, was destroyed, leading to a SWAT team standoff before Kress was taken into custody.

Multiple neighbors have reported damage to their fences, with estimates exceeding $10,000. Complaints about Kress’s behavior had been mounting for days before his arrest. He now faces a felony criminal mischief charge.

What we don't know:

One of the biggest unanswered questions is why Kress allegedly went on this destructive spree. Despite his arrest and the extensive damage reported, he has remained silent, offering no explanation for his actions.

The backstory:

Neighbors say Kress had a history of trouble in the community. Reports indicate that before deputies arrived, he had already damaged multiple properties and fired shots at animals. Residents had filed complaints leading up to the incident, citing his increasingly reckless behavior.

The situation escalated to the point that law enforcement had to deploy a drone to assess the scene, which Kress allegedly shot down before the SWAT team intervened.

What they're saying:

Neighbor Emily Rhode said she witnessed the chaos firsthand.

"I was super terrified," she said. "I just stayed in the car with the doors locked."

Deputies said Kress was aggressive from the start, warning them not to enter his home.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: