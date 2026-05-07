Florida man shot friend while 'mishandling' gun, deputies say

The Brief A Florida man has been arrested for shooting his friend while allegedly "mishandling" a gun, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said 22-year-old Carlos Moises Garcia was "mishandling" a loaded gun at a home in Kissimmee when it went off, hitting and killing his friend. Garcia was booked into jail on a charge of manslaughter with a firearm.



A Florida man is facing a manslaughter charge after shooting and killing his friend, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.

The backstory:

The shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Chatham Circle in Kissimmee, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said 22-year-old Carlos Moises Garcia was "mishandling" a loaded gun when it fired, shooting his friend, later identified as 21-year-old Orlando Jose Canizales. Canizaleswas rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Garcia was arrested and booked into jail on one count of manslaughter with a firearm.

No other details were released.