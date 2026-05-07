Florida man shot friend while 'mishandling' gun, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is facing a manslaughter charge after shooting and killing his friend, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said.
The backstory:
The shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Chatham Circle in Kissimmee, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies said 22-year-old Carlos Moises Garcia was "mishandling" a loaded gun when it fired, shooting his friend, later identified as 21-year-old Orlando Jose Canizales. Canizaleswas rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Garcia was arrested and booked into jail on one count of manslaughter with a firearm.
No other details were released.
The Source: The Osceola County Sheriff's Office issued a news release about the incident on May 7, 2026.