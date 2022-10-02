Florida man shot and killed at convenience store, another person injured
PINE HILLS, Fla. - A shooting at a Pine Hills convenience store left a Florida man dead and another man injured late Sunday morning.
Police said around 11:36 a.m., they responded to the Kwik Stop at 5100 North Lane on the report of a shooting.
When police arrived at the scene, they said they found one man dead and another man injured.
The injured man was taken to a hospital and is in critical, but stable condition, police said.
This is an ongoing investigation.