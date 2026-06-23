Florida man repeatedly caught driving with suspended license arrested again: FCSO

The Brief Mardochee Malvoisin Jr., a 36-year-old man from Palm Coast, has been arrested for driving with a suspended license, providing a false name to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. After being stopped for failing to stop at a stop sign, Malvoisin gave the deputy a false name that did not match the photograph in the system. Malvoisin has a history of driving with a suspended license, as well as probation violations and domestic battery.



A Florida man convicted of repeatedly driving while his license is suspended was recently arrested for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign and for providing a fake name, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff: Driver gave fake name, said driver's license was at home

What we know:

On Sunday morning, June 21, around 3:45 a.m, a Flagler County deputy stopped a driver for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign.

The driver told the deputy that he left his driver's license at home and gave the deputy his name and date of birth. However, when checked, the deputy determined that the name the man gave did not match the driver's license photo, FCSO said.

The driver was eventually identified as 36-year-old Mardochee Malvoisin Jr.

He was arrested and booked into jail under suspicion of giving a false name upon being arrested or detained, driving while a license is suspended, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said a glass pipe with suspected narcotics residue was found in the man's pocket, FCSO said.

He was granted a $4,500 bond. Online jail records show that he had been released.

Sheriff: Driver repeatedly stopped for driving with suspended license

What they're saying:

According to the arrest affidavit, a check of the Driver And Vehicle Information Database (DAVID) system, found that Malvoison has been found guilty three times for driving with a suspended license between 2008 and 2025.

"This guy knows he shouldn't be driving, but he keeps driving anyway," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says in a press release. "He even tried to lie to the deputy using someone else's name who had a valid license. Using a false name and lying to a deputy only gets you more charges."