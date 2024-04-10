Florida man permanently banned from his own home, arrested for violating judge's order, deputies said

article

A Florida man ordered by a judge not to return to his home has violated the order and is heading back to jail.

Cody Driggers is going to spend the next 180 days in jail for violating the judge's order to stay away after years of drug activity that happened at the Bunnell home.

Driggers is one of five people who were permanently banned from the home at 2345 Blueberry Street after years of illegal drug activity, overdoses and other criminal behavior that happened at the home, deputies said.

The injunction prohibited the five defendants from directly or indirectly entering, gathering, maintaining, residing, or otherwise remaining on the property.

According to deputies, Driggers violated the court order and was found guilty of contempt in February 2023 and was sentenced to 90 days in jail.

Since Cody Driggers was found on the property again in March, his latest sentence is 180 days in jail.

The judge's order also prohibits John Driggers, who is incarcerated at a state prison, from leasing, renting, or otherwise permitting individuals to reside and/or gather on the property who may engage in any form of criminal activity.

All residents, including the home's owner, John Driggers, Cody Driggers's father, were banned from the home in January 2023.