Florida man identified as missing hiker killed in bear attack in Glacier National Park

The Brief Anthony Pollio, 33, has been identified as the missing hiker who was found dead in Glacier National Park after a suspected bear attack. Pollio, of Davie, Florida, who was hiking in the park was last heard from on May 3. His body was found on May 6 about 50 feet off the Mount Brown Trail. Officials said his injuries were consistent with a bear encounter.



The missing hiker who was found dead in Glacier National Park in Montana after a suspected bear attack has been identified.

Anthony Pollio, 33, of Davie, Florida, went for a hike on the Mt. Brown Trail on May 3 but failed to return, according to the National Park Service.

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Teams began search and rescue operations to find Pollio, a University of Central Florida graduate, on May 4.

Some of Pollio's personal items were found on May 6 along the Mt. Brown Trail about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, officials said. Teams focused the search to the surrounding area and discovered Pollio's body about 50 feet off the trailhead in a densely wooded area that afternoon.

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According to Park Service officials, Pollio had injuries that were consistent with a bear encounter.

Park officials said they are investigating what led to the bear encounter.

"Evidence suggests that this was a surprise encounter," the agency said.

The section of the trail where the incident happened is temporarily closed as authorities investigate.

The last time a person was killed by a bear in the park was in 1998, according to the Park Service.

Hikers injured in bear attack at Yellowstone National Park

The fatal Glacier National Park encounter comes just days after two hikers were injured in a bear attack at Yellowstone National Park.

Park officials said the attack happened on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful, but they didn't release details about the hikers' injuries or how many bears were involved.