Florida man faces multiple charges in relation to home break-in, deadly deputy-involved shooting

An Orlando man faces multiple charges in relation to a home break-in turned deadly deputy-involved shooting.

What happened the night of Feb. 8?

The backstory:

On Feb. 8, shortly after 11:30 p.m., 26-year-old Jose Luis Lopez was inside his home located on W Castle Street when someone began breaking into his home, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Police later identified the suspect as Lopez's friend, 25-year-old Cristian Contreras.

Deputies said Contreras had planned to stay the night at the residence but was kicked out after an argument over splitting the cost of beer.

He refused an Uber ride home and used a ladder to break into the house, officials said.

When deputies arrived at the home, they heard a man yelling for help in Spanish. They saw the two men through a kitchen window and began ordering them out of the residence.

Authorities said the deputies saw one of the men – later identified as Contreras – being held "hostage" in a headlock and believed he was in imminent danger.

Deputies could be heard on the bodycam video telling the other man, later identified as Lopez, multiple times to "drop the knife" before both deputies fired shots, striking and killing Lopez.

According to an arrest warrant, Contreras later told detectives in an interview that Lopez never had a knife, and he tried to communicate with deputies, but he didn't speak or understand English, so his communication attempts were unsuccessful.

Contreras faces multiple charges in Lopez's death

Contreras faces four charges including:

Second degree felony murder (burglary)

Burglary of dwelling

Burglary of a conveyance

Petit theft

Deputies said his break-in led directly to Lopez's death. Contreras pleaded not guilty to all four charges.

Did a language barrier play a factor in the shooting?

Experts said the language barrier may have played a role in the shooting.

"I really truly think the language barrier may play a huge role in this shooting, and hopefully they can learn to cope with that in terms of training or at least getting that information through the communication center and translate that to the deputies on the scene," law enforcement expert, James Copenhaver, said.

What's next:

A sentencing hearing has not yet been set by the court.

