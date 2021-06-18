Florida man attacked by 8-foot shark while swimming near fishing line

A man is recovering after officials say he was attacked by an 8-foot shark while swimming in Florida.

South Walton Fire District responded to Grayton Beach State Park after getting. reports of a potential shark bite on Thursday.

A lifeguard said the victim had visible wounds to the upper body and chest. He was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital. He is said to be in stable condition and will recover.

"According to their account, they were swimming approximately 40 yards from shore near a fishing line, when the shark approached heading for the line and mistakenly bit the swimmer," the agency said.

The shark was believed to be 7 to 8-feet in length. Double red flags were flying as a precaution in the area following the incident.

