Florida man arrested after over 10 dogs found neglected and abused in Davenport home

A Polk County man is now in custody for severe animal cruelty and is facing multiple felony charges.

The investigation began when the property owner on Sylvan Ramble Road noticed several dogs in cages that appeared to be in poor health and contacted authorities. When deputies arrived, they discovered two deceased dogs in crates, alongside several other dogs in critical condition. The Sheriff’s Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit was called in to assess the situation further.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit arrested Lanoris Parker, 49, of Poinciana, on multiple felony charges related to the neglect and abuse of dogs at a rental property in Davenport. Parker was also charged with environmental violations for operating an unpermitted landfill on the same property.

Lanoris Parker, 49

According to the arrest affidavit, the two deceased dogs had begun to decompose, with their ribs visible, indicating starvation. Nine more dogs were found on the property, three of which were unable to stand or walk due to extreme medical distress. There was no food present in the kennels, and most lacked water. All animals were immediately seized and transported to Polk County Animal Control for emergency treatment.

Veterinarian Dr. Kerry Jackson examined the surviving dogs, each of which scored 1/9 on the Purina Body Condition Score, showing severe emaciation, muscle loss, and no discernible body fat.

Dr. Jackson concluded that the two dogs had died from starvation, and the remaining dogs were suffering from the excessive infliction of pain. As a result, Parker faces nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty. Sadly, the three dogs in the worst condition succumbed to their injuries.

In addition to animal cruelty charges, Parker was found to have created significant environmental hazards on the property. Polk County Environmental Crimes detectives reported over 400 pounds of solid waste, dilapidated structures, and containers of congealed water breeding mosquitoes.

A large, unauthorized burn pile was also discovered on the property. Parker was charged with operating an unpermitted landfill, burning without a permit, and keeping a nuisance injurious to health.

When deputies went to arrest Parker at his Poinciana home, they found seven more dogs on the premises. Six of the dogs were confined to crates in a garage with no air circulation, food, or water. A second investigation was opened, and all seven dogs were seized, with six being found in similarly neglected conditions.

Parker now faces the following charges:

15 counts of felony animal cruelty

2 counts of confining animals without sufficient food or water

Operating a landfill without a permit

Burning without a permit

Keeping a nuisance injurious to health

He is being held at the Polk County Jail on $80,500 bond.

Sheriff Grady Judd condemned the horrific conditions, stating, "The abuse and neglect these animals suffered are beyond words. Our detectives were exposed to heartbreaking sights and smells, and we will ensure that Lanoris Parker is held accountable for these crimes. We will do everything possible to make sure he never owns animals again".