Florida man arrested in connection to 'suspicious' death of 3-year-old boy

article

A man has been arrested in Georgia in connection to the death of a 3-year-old Florida boy.

West Melbourne police say they have been searching for 25-year-old Joshua Manns following the suspicious death of 3-year-old Jameson Nance. Manns had an active arrest warrant for child neglect with great bodily harm.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals Service began investigating after a tip came in that Manns had fled Florida to Georgia and was with relatives in Tifton, authorities said.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Florida man accused of pointing gun at Black family, yelling racial slurs

"We can now confirm that they located Joshua Manns and took him into custody on the afternoon of June 28, 2021 with the help of the Tift County Sheriff’s Office," West Melbourne police said Tuesday.

A new arrest warrant has been obtained charging Manns with First Degree Felony Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse. He is being held on no bond in the Tift County Jail awaiting extradition to Brevard County.

"The West Melbourne Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshal Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force as well as the Tift County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in taking this fugitive into custody."

This remains an active investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.

Advertisement



