Florida man arrested after firing shots in apartment complex over dog poop, officials say

The Brief Shots were fired on Tuesday at The Debra Metrowest apartment complex in Orange County. A man said 51-year-old Cristiano Lamanna fired shots towards his head over dog poop. Lammana was arrested on charges related to aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm on residential property.



A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly fired shots in an apartment complex over dog poop.

What led to the arrest?

What we know:

An officer with the Orlando Police Department (OPD) responded to shots fired at around 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday to The Debra Metrowest apartment complex in Orange County.

The caller told officials that he was in an argument with a man when he then pulled out a gun, pointed it up towards his head and fired a single round.

The caller said the confrontation stemmed from an incident where he was walking his dog when the man, 51-year-old Cristiano Lamanna, yelled at him from his balcony on the second floor to pick up his dog's poop.

The caller told Lamanna he would not pick up the poop because it was liquid, which is when Lamanna then allegedly became rude and vulgar with his language. Lammana then told the caller he was going to come down and make him pick up the poop. This is when officials said Lamanna shot the gun.

Cristiano Lamanna (Credit: Orlando Police Department)

The caller and their dog were not injured during the incident.

Lammana was arrested on charges related to aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm on residential property.