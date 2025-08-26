Florida man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother to death in weekend murder

The Brief Lilian Ochoa-Menjivar, 55, was found stabbed to death in her home on Saturday. Officers have arrested her son, 24-year-old Hector Munoz-Ochoa, for the murder. Munoz-Ochoa was taken to the Duval County Jail and faces a second-degree murder charge.



A 24-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death over the weekend.

What we know:

On Saturday, officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) arrived at a home on Peach Drive and found 55-year-old Lilian Ochoa-Menjivar with multiple stab wounds.

She passed away inside the home, and the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

Investigators identified the woman’s son, 24-year-old Hector Munoz-Ochoa, as the suspect in the case.

Detectives arrested Munoz-Ochoa for his mother’s murder, and he was taken to the Duval County Jail. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Hector Munoz-Ochoa (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any information on what could have led Munoz-Ochoa to have committed the alleged stabbing.

What they're saying:

"Our work isn’t done; we’ll work alongside our partners at the State Attorney’s Office to make sure Munoz-Ochoa is held accountable for his actions," officers with the JSO said.