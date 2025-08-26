Florida man arrested after allegedly stabbing mother to death in weekend murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death over the weekend.
What we know:
On Saturday, officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) arrived at a home on Peach Drive and found 55-year-old Lilian Ochoa-Menjivar with multiple stab wounds.
She passed away inside the home, and the Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
Investigators identified the woman’s son, 24-year-old Hector Munoz-Ochoa, as the suspect in the case.
Detectives arrested Munoz-Ochoa for his mother’s murder, and he was taken to the Duval County Jail. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.
Hector Munoz-Ochoa (Credit: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)
What we don't know:
Investigators have not yet released any information on what could have led Munoz-Ochoa to have committed the alleged stabbing.
What they're saying:
"Our work isn’t done; we’ll work alongside our partners at the State Attorney’s Office to make sure Munoz-Ochoa is held accountable for his actions," officers with the JSO said.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) in a Facebook post on Aug. 26, 2025.