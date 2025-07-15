Florida man arrested after alleged road rage incident ends at police station

The Brief Volusia County man accused of waving gun during road rage incident. Victim safely directs suspect to New Smyrna Beach Police Department. Deputies arrested the driver for aggravated assault and DUI.



A Volusia County man was arrested after allegedly waving a gun at another driver in a road rage incident that ended just steps from law enforcement.

What we know:

A Volusia County man, identified as 44-year-old Shawn Eissler, was arrested in New Smyrna Beach after allegedly brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident.

The victim reported being followed, threatened, and nearly running off the road before deciding to lead the suspect directly to the police station while remaining on the phone with 911.

As the victim pulled into the New Smyrna Beach Police Department, deputies were waiting. Eissler initially kept driving but eventually stopped nearby — refusing to comply with commands and repeatedly reaching inside his vehicle.

A pistol was later recovered from the front seat of Eissler’s car, deputies said.

Shawn Eissler

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Eissler had a valid permit for the weapon or if he will face additional charges beyond aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and DUI. Authorities have not released Eissler’s blood alcohol content or whether the pistol was loaded.

What they're saying:

The confrontation escalated after Eissler allegedly became enraged when the victim passed him. The victim described increasingly aggressive behavior, including Eissler slamming on his brakes and trying to force a stop.

"I'm actually driving and I have a driver threatening, trying to run me off the road," a caller told a 911 dispatcher. "It honestly looked like he was holding a gun."

The man continued, "He was going 20 miles an hour, so when I went to go past him, he swerved at me and tried to run off the road, and he's been doing it ever since. I got past him. He came up flying past me about 120 miles an hour, got in front of me, slammed on his brakes, and brakes sent me, and he has been trying to get me to pull over ever since."

While on the phone, the dispatcher led the driver right to police officers.

"Is there any way that you can pull into the police department? Because I have a bunch of officers there," the dispatcher said.

"Uh, sure, I'll, I will head there," the victim said.

When the victim pulled up, deputies were ready.

"Put your hands out the window! Stop the car! Stop! Put the car in park," a deputy shouted to Eissler.

Although Eissler denied pointing a weapon at anyone or engaging in a confrontation, he admitted being upset after another driver allegedly cut him off.

"They cut me off and then like passed me in a 45, and I was like, what the f*** is going on?" he told deputies.

"Yeah, yeah, you got problems. Pretty stupid, right? Have you ever accidentally cut somebody off in traffic?" a deputy responded.

What's next:

Deputies arrested Eissler for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence.