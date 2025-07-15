Florida man arrested, accused of trying to poison ex's liquor bottle with bleach

A man was taken to jail after authorities said he put bleach in his ex-girlfriend’s drink.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Edwin Guzman was charged with poisoning — a felony offense.

Deputies also reported that Guzman poured bleach into the woman’s skincare products.

What we know:

On July 14, deputies responded to a residence in Deltona regarding a reported poisoning attempt.

Investigators say the victim went to her ex-boyfriend’s home to collect her belongings. Her uncle accompanied her to assist with the move.

While at the residence, the two decided to take a shot from a bottle of Tito’s vodka to "calm their nerves." The uncle immediately noticed something was wrong and realized the drink had been tainted with bleach.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies later spoke with Guzman, who admitted over the phone to putting bleach in the alcohol and the woman’s facial products.