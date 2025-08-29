Florida man accused of flashing gun at student driver in road rage incident

The Brief A Seminole County man was arrested after deputies say he flashed a gun at a student driver’s stepfather in a road rage incident. The stepfather said he was defending his daughter when 67-year-old James Bottoms pointed the weapon at him. Bottoms remains in jail on two felony charges with bond set at $10,000.



A Central Florida man was arrested after deputies say he pulled a gun during a road rage incident involving a student driver.

What we know:

Deputies in Seminole County arrested 67-year-old James Bottoms after a road rage incident Thursday afternoon near Sanford.

Investigators say Bottoms became impatient with a student driver attempting to make a left turn at a flashing yellow light and pulled out a gun after the girl’s stepfather got out of the car to defend her. He now faces two felony counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Bottoms will contest the charges. It is also unknown whether Bottoms has a prior criminal history that may affect the case.

The backstory:

The student driver, who had only recently received her learner’s permit, was practicing with her stepfather in the passenger seat when the confrontation began. The family said they did not want to be identified publicly, citing fear for their safety after the encounter.

What they're saying:

The girl’s stepfather said he urged her not to rush the turn.

"If you don’t feel comfortable, don’t do it. Don’t get into an accident. Stay in your comfort zone"

He said he tried to de-escalate the situation when confronting the driver behind them.

"I said, ‘Hey man, you need to calm down. I’m teaching my daughter how to drive. Have a little bit of patience. Just relax. If you’re that late, you should’ve left a little bit earlier.’ To which he proceeded to point a firearm at me."

The teen described the moment as overwhelming.

"I was very scared. I was very, very shaky. I was terrified," she said.

Bottoms, meanwhile, told deputies he thought the stepfather was pointing something at him, and claimed he feared for his life.

What's next:

Bottoms remains in jail on two felony charges with bond set at $10,000.

